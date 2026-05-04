Dharavi Redevelopment Project: DRP CEO Holds Talks With DBA Leaders, Plans Sector-Wise Outreach And Camps For Pending Cases

DRP CEO holds constructive talks with DBA leaders | File Photo

Mumbai, May 4: DRP/SRA CEO Dr Mahendra Kalyankar on Monday met representatives of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan (DBA) after the group held a protest march to the DRP office. The rally drew a modest crowd of around 200–250 people, with little sign of wider local participation as most attendees appeared to be political cadres.

Protest march and memorandum submission

The march began near Bismillah Hotel and moved via Dharavi Police Station and the 90-feet road. Senior leaders, including Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad, Congress MLA Jyoti Gaikwad, MP Shiv Sena (UBT) Anil Desai, Leader of Opposition, Shiv Sena (UBT) Ambadas Danve, and MLA Mahim, Shiv Sena (UBT) Mahesh Sawant, later met DRP/SRA CEO Dr Mahendra Kalyankar and submitted a memorandum.

Focus on communication and eligibility cases

At the meeting, the DRP CEO said that several issues raised today were already part of ongoing efforts. On the demand for clearer communication, he said the DRP is working towards sharing detailed project information, sector by sector, with residents and public representatives to improve understanding at the local level.

Pending and “undecided” eligibility cases also came up for discussion. Dr Kalyankar said “special drives are being planned to address such cases, including setting up camps to guide applicants on documentation and help speed up the process.”

He further reiterated in front of DBA leaders that “undecided cases do not mean that residents are ineligible. Each case is being examined on its merits to ensure no bona fide resident is left out.”

Mechanism for religious structures and data sharing

On the issue of religious structures, he referred to the existing mechanism under which such matters will be placed before a neutral committee headed by a former judge. “There is also provision for consultations with public representatives to arrive at a broader consensus,” he explained.

It was informed during the meeting that efforts are on to compile sector-wise data on eligible beneficiaries, which can be shared with stakeholders to clear doubts and improve trust in the survey and eligibility process.

Also Watch:

Peaceful rally and ongoing engagement

The rally remained peaceful, though traffic was briefly affected along parts of the route, which was soon restored.

With redevelopment work gathering pace, Dr Kalyankar maintained that engagement and on-ground resolution would remain central to addressing concerns.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/