Mumbai Court Sends Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Salim Dola In NCB Custody Till May 8

Mumbai: The Esplanade Court in Mumbai on April 30 sent Salim Dola, a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till May 8. This development comes after earlier it was reported that the NCB would hand him over to the Mumbai Crime Branch after questioning.

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Dola (59) was arrested in Turkiye based on an Interpol Red Notice issued on India's request in March 2024. He was wanted in multiple narcotics trafficking cases in India and had been absconding from law enforcement agencies.

Considered a key figure in the operations of the infamous D-Company, Dola was brought to Mumbai yesterday by the NCB after being granted a two-day transit remand by a Delhi court. Before producing him in court, NCB officials took Dola for a medical check-up at the NCB office. When asked if he was scared after being brought to Mumbai, Dola clearly stated , "I am not scared."

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Upon reaching Mumbai yesterday, Dola was taken to the NCB's zonal office. Officials believe that he holds critical information about the functioning of D-Company’s global drug network, including smuggling routes across West Asia and Europe and the use of hawala channels to move illicit funds.

Investigators are also looking to uncover details about sleeper cells and local distributors linked to the syndicate in Mumbai and surrounding regions.

Dola had reportedly been on the radar of several international law enforcement agencies, including Interpol and was wanted in connection with multiple drug trafficking cases. His ability to move between countries undetected had made him a critical link in sustaining the underworld’s international presence.



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