Dawood Ibrahim's Close Aide Salim Dola To Reach Mumbai Today; NCB Likely To Hand Him To Crime Branch After Probe

Salim Dola expected in Mumbai as NCB intensifies probe into Dawood-linked drug and hawala syndicate | X

Mumbai, April 29: In a major crackdown on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s network, Indian security agencies have brought his close aide and key member of a drug syndicate, Salim Dola, to India from Turkey.

Dola was flown into Delhi on Tuesday morning via a special aircraft and landed at a technical airport, where he is currently being questioned by central intelligence agencies along with a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai.

Following the initial round of interrogation, the NCB is expected to bring Dola to Mumbai later today. Upon arrival, the agency will conduct further questioning before handing him over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for detailed investigation.

Crime Branch prepares for custody

According to sources, the Mumbai Crime Branch has already made preparations to take Dola into custody. He will be questioned in connection with drug factory cases in Sangli, Mysuru, and Telangana, where he has emerged as the alleged mastermind.

Investigating agencies claim that Dola operated the drug network from abroad and controlled the supply chain of synthetic drugs into India. He is believed to have orchestrated the operation of multiple drug manufacturing units across different states, facilitating large-scale production and distribution of synthetic narcotics nationwide.

Major blow to Dawood network

Dola was detained in a covert operation in Istanbul, following which Indian agencies, in coordination with international counterparts, secured his deportation. His arrest is being viewed as a significant blow to Dawood Ibrahim’s financial and criminal network.

Officials say Dola played a key role in drug trafficking, funding, and international coordination for the syndicate. Agencies expect that his interrogation could reveal crucial details about the gang’s hawala network, operatives active within India, overseas handlers, and international drug trafficking routes.

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already registered a money laundering case against him, while the NCB had earlier announced a reward for his capture. With his arrest, authorities anticipate that several prominent names linked to the drug syndicate may surface in the coming days.

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