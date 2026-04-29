Dawood Ibrahim's Close Aide, Drug Trafficker Salim Dola, To Be Brought To Mumbai Today, NCB Probe Intensifies After Extradition From Istanbul |

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough for Indian intelligence and anti-narcotics agencies, international drug trafficker Salim Dola, a close associate of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, is set to be brought to Mumbai today after 5 pm following his deportation to India from Turkey.

Dola was brought to India early Tuesday morning as part of a highly confidential and coordinated international operation led by the Narcotics Control Bureau under 'Operation Global-Hunt.' He arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on a special aircraft after being detained in Istanbul based on intelligence inputs shared by Indian agencies with foreign authorities.

Upon arrival, he was taken into custody by NCB officials and questioned at the airport. After initial interrogation, officials confirmed that Dola will now be transported to Mumbai later today, where he will be taken to the NCB office for further probe and legal proceedings.

Dola, Key Figure In Dawood's Drug Network

Dola was a key figure in an international drug trafficking syndicate with operations spanning India, Dubai and several other countries. His name has reportedly surfaced in connection with a large-scale synthetic drug racket, raising serious concerns about the extent of the network.

Security agencies suspect that the syndicate has links with the infamous D-Company, indicating a possible nexus between global narcotics cartels and organised crime groups. Dola was earlier active in Mumbai’s Dongri area before allegedly shifting his base to Dubai, from where he is believed to have managed a major drug supply chain targeting India. Officials have also claimed he used a Saudi Arabian passport to facilitate international travel.

Continuous Action Against Dola's Drug Network

The arrest follows sustained action against his network. In October 2025, the Mumbai Crime Branch extradited his close aide Mohammad Salim Sohel Sheikh from Dubai. A month later, four of his family members, including his son Tahir Dola, were also brought to India after being arrested abroad. The NCB had earlier announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his capture, while an Interpol Red Corner Notice had intensified efforts to track him globally.

Dola’s custodial interrogation in Mumbai is expected to yield crucial leads on international drug trafficking routes and could expose deeper links between narcotics syndicates and the underworld network linked to Dawood Ibrahim. Further investigation is underway.

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