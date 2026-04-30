'No Fear, I Am Not Scared': Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Salim Dola's 1st Reaction After Being Brought To Mumbai Following Istanbul Arrest |

Mumbai: Salim Dola, a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, displayed defiance upon his arrival in Mumbai following his arrest in Turkey, declaring, “No fear. I am not scared,” as he was escorted by officials. His statement came while he was being taken for a medical examination before being produced in court on Thursday.

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Dola Brought To Mumbai Yesterday

Dola, considered a key figure in the operations of the infamous D-Company, was brought to the city yesterday by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after being granted a two-day transit remand by a Delhi court.

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The arrest marks a major breakthrough for Indian agencies, as Dola had been on the run for several years and was allegedly managing international drug trafficking operations from Turkey. He was held on April 25 in Istanbul’s Beylikduzu district during a coordinated operation involving Indian intelligence and Turkish law enforcement authorities.

Salim Dola Arrest Video:

Following his arrest, Dola was deported to India and first produced before the Patiala House Court, which approved his transfer to Mumbai for further investigation. Special Public Prosecutor Manish Gupta appeared for the NCB and sought his custody in connection with a 2023 narcotics case registered in Mumbai.

Upon reaching Mumbai yesterday, Dola was taken to the NCB’s zonal office, where he is currently being interrogated. Officials believe he holds critical information about the functioning of D-Company’s global drug network, including smuggling routes across West Asia and Europe and the use of hawala channels to move illicit funds. Investigators are also looking to uncover details about sleeper cells and local distributors linked to the syndicate in Mumbai and surrounding regions.

Dola will be produced before a Mumbai court following initial procedures. His arrest and the later transfer to Delhi and now Mumbai are being seen as a major step in efforts to dismantle transnational organised crime networks with links to India.

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