Mumbai Crime Branch Probes Massive Birth Certificate Fraud; SIT Formed, Over 87,000 Records Under Scanner | file pic [Representative image]

Mumbai: The investigation into offences involving the procurement of incorrect birth registration certificates in Mumbai on the basis of forged documents is being carried out by the Crime Branch, Mumbai.

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Raj Tilak Raushan, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch, stated, "During the course of investigation, as well as from other complaints received, it has come to light that a large number of such birth registration certificates have been obtained through similar fraudulent means."

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Considering the wide scope and seriousness of the matter, the Hon’ble Commissioner of Police, Brihanmumbai, has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a thorough and effective investigation into these offences and the complaints received, Raushan added.

The said Special Investigation Team is headed by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) and comprises the Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), Mumbai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection), Crime Branch, Mumbai, along with other officers.

In the wake of a BMC probe uncovering irregularities in over 87,000 birth and death records, Mumbai BJP president MLA Ameet Satam has demanded the immediate suspension of the officials involved and the registration of FIRs against them.

Last week, a shocking probe by the BMC Health Department exposed a massive racket in Mumbai’s civic system, with 87,347 bogus birth certificates allegedly issued to Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya residents, pointing to deep-rooted manipulation of official records.