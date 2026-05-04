Mumbai Tragedy: Pedestrian Killed After Metal Ring Flies Off Speeding Towing Van In Wadala; Driver Booked For Negligence

A freak accident in Wadala claims a pedestrian’s life after a metal ring detaches from a moving towing van | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, May 4: In a shocking incident on May 2 in Wadala, a pedestrian lost his life after a metal ring from a speeding towing van’s tyre came loose and struck him in the neck, police said.

Accident near R.A.K. Road

The deceased, identified as Shailu Maruti, was walking along the roadside near Shahin Darbar on R.A.K. Road (southbound) at around 4:26 pm when the accident occurred.

According to the FIR, the towing van (MH-06-BG-1199), driven by Mohammad Farukh Shaikh, was carrying a broken-down vehicle at high speed when the rear left tyre’s metal ring suddenly detached and was flung into the air.

Fatal impact and hospitalisation

The ring hit Maruti with great force, causing critical injuries. His co-workers rushed him to K.E.M. Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

Driver booked, probe underway

Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijay Khandu Solat, 56, attached to R.A.K. Marg Police Station, filed a complaint against the driver. Shaikh has been booked under Sections 106 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for causing death by negligence and rash driving.

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Police officials stated that the accident was allegedly caused due to poor maintenance of the vehicle, which led to the tyre ring detaching. Further investigation is underway.

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