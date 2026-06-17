Mumbai Crime Branch Issues LOC Against Suspended BMC Officer In ₹16.24 Crore Jaffrey Family Fraud Case | file photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against suspended BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Mahesh Patil, one of the accused in the ₹16.24 crore cheating case registered on the complaint of actor Javed Jaffrey's family. The move comes amid concerns that Patil may attempt to leave the country as investigators intensify efforts to trace him.

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The case pertains to an alleged investment fraud in which UK-based businessman Nishit Patel is accused of cheating actor Javed Jaffrey, his wife Habiba Jaffrey and other family members by promising lucrative returns through investments linked to the redevelopment of the New Kamalkunj project in Bandra West.

While Patel was arrested earlier by the Property Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch, investigators recently arrested a second accused, Rupesh More (46), from his Santacruz residence. More is alleged to have played a crucial role in the conspiracy by creating forged government documents and falsely posing as a government official.

According to investigators, the money allegedly siphoned from the Jaffrey family was routed through a network of shell entities, including Ayaan Enterprises, Harinam Enterprises, Poojan Technologies, Udit Traders, Ashiyan Food, RPP Multitrade Pvt. Ltd., Trod-2 World Trading and Jalor Pay Fintech. The Crime Branch is now examining financial transactions linked to these firms.

Police sources said the investigation has also uncovered allegations that Nishit Patel took possession of a Rolex watch worth approximately ₹20 lakh belonging to Jaffrey's son, along with foreign currency comprising 6,000 Euros, 2,400 Swiss Francs, 3,880 UAE Dirhams and 2,000 Saudi Riyals.

During the investigation, police found that Rupesh More allegedly visited Habiba Jaffrey's residence and convinced the family that he would complete registration formalities on behalf of a developer. Investigators claim that More used specialised equipment resembling that found in government registration offices to obtain photographs, signatures and thumb impressions of the complainant and witnesses.

The Crime Branch is now attempting to recover the equipment allegedly used to manufacture forged documents and is probing how it was procured. During interrogation, Nishit Patel allegedly disclosed that More worked as a graphic designer, strengthening suspicions that he was involved in preparing fabricated documents used to facilitate the fraud.

Police sources further revealed that several forged documents recovered during the probe bore counterfeit round and square seals purportedly belonging to the Office of the Sub-Registrar, Andheri No. 4. Investigators are examining how the fake seals were created, whether they were used in other transactions and if additional victims may have been targeted using similar methods.

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According to investigators, More falsely projected himself as an official attached to the registration department and played a key role in creating and authenticating forged documents relied upon by the accused to gain the confidence of the complainants. Meanwhile, police teams searching for Mahesh Patil have reportedly failed to locate him either at his official office or residential address. In view of his continued absence, the Crime Branch has issued a lookout notice to prevent him from leaving the country.

The FIR in the case was registered at Khar Police Station on May 13 under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Nishit Patel, Mahesh Patil, Rupesh More, Sagar Mehta, Devendra Padwal and other unidentified persons. Further investigation is underway.