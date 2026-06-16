2016 Ambedkar Bhavan Demolition Case: Police, BMC Commissioners Tell Bombay HC They Had No Prior Information About Late-Night Action

Mumbai Police and the BMC told the Bombay High Court that they had no prior knowledge of the 2016 demolition of Ambedkar Bhavan in Dadar | PTI

Mumbai, June 16: The Mumbai Police and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have told the Bombay High Court that they had no prior information about the late-night demolition of the historic Buddha Bhushan Printing Press and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan in Dadar in June 2016, maintaining that the action was carried out by a private trust without the civic body's permission.

The affidavits have been filed in response to a batch of petitions, including one filed by Prakash Y. Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The petitions concern the alleged illegal demolition of the Buddha Bhushan Printing Press, founded by Dr Ambedkar, in June 2016.

Police Say No Prior Intelligence Input

In an affidavit filed before the high court, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti said the crowd gathered at the site during the intervening night of June 24 and 25, 2016, was a "flash crowd" and there was no prior intelligence input regarding the demolition.

"The group of people gathered near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan... was a flash crowd, for which there was no prior intelligence input to Mumbai Police," Bharti stated.

According to the affidavit, the police first learnt about the situation around 2.30 am on June 25, 2016, when a patrolling team from Bhoiwada police station noticed around 125 to 150 persons assembled near the premises. PSI Babasaheb Patil, who was on duty, was allegedly informed by a trustee of The People's Improvement Trust that the demolition was being carried out pursuant to a BMC notice.

Bharti said the police immediately informed senior officers, mobilised additional force and took "prompt pre-emptive measures" to prevent any law and order problem in Mumbai.

Two FIRs Registered, Manuscripts Still Missing

He further stated that two FIRs connected with the incident were registered the same morning. The first FIR was lodged at 9.30 am on the complaint of Vitthal Asaware, while the second was registered at 10.45 am after Anandraj Ambedkar, brother of petitioner Prakash Ambedkar, approached the police.

The commissioner added that allegations regarding the theft of Dr B.R. Ambedkar's manuscripts and artefacts remain under investigation.

"The allegedly stolen valuable manuscripts are not yet recovered," the affidavit said.

BMC Denies Authorising Demolition

In a separate affidavit, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide stated that the BMC neither granted permission for the demolition nor authorised anyone to take possession of the property.

"This appears to be an isolated case, wherein the officers of BMC are not involved in the alleged demolition," Bhide said.

The civic body said records showed that the demolition was carried out by a private party without informing the BMC, despite conditions in the Section 354 notice requiring advance intimation and supervision by a licensed structural engineer.

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HC Had Earlier Criticised Police Response

During a hearing in May, the high court had criticised the police's alleged inaction during the demolition, calling its response to complaints made during the incident "deeply disturbing".

The petitions, led by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar, concern the alleged illegal demolition of the printing press founded by Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

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