Bombay HC Slams Mumbai Police Over Alleged Inaction During Demolition Of Dr Ambedkar’s Printing Press

Bombay High Court questions Mumbai Police over alleged inaction during the 2016 demolition of Dr Ambedkar’s historic Buddha Bhushan Printing Press in Dadar | File Photo

Mumbai, May 11: The Bombay High Court has strongly criticised the Mumbai Police over its alleged inaction during the demolition of the historic Buddha Bhushan Printing Press at Dadar in 2016, observing that the police response to complaints made during the incident was “deeply disturbing.”

Court hears petitions over demolition of Ambedkar-founded press

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Kamal Khata was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by Prakash Y. Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and grandson of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. The petitions concern the alleged illegal demolition of the Buddha Bhushan Printing Press, founded by Dr Ambedkar, in June 2016.

According to the pleas, Dr Ambedkar had purchased two plots of land at Dadar in 1930 with his own funds. In 1945, he created a trust on one of the plots and established the printing press there. The second plot housed Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhawan and Yashodhara Sanganak Kendra.

The petitions stated that disputes later arose among the trustees of the trust. The petitioners alleged that some trustees, under the guise of a false structural audit report, got the BMC to issue a notice claiming that the printing press building was in a dilapidated condition.

They further alleged that in the early hours of June 25, 2016, the accused trustees arrived at the premises with a mob of around 300 to 400 persons, along with bulldozers and machinery, and demolished the structure.

Several persons, including former Maharashtra Chief Information Commissioner Ratnakar Gaikwad, advocates and retired police officials, have been named as respondents in the petitions.

Petitioners allege police failed to intervene

The pleas claimed that when Anand Ambedkar rushed to Bhoiwada Police Station seeking help to stop the demolition, the police refused to intervene. By the time he returned, the printing press had been razed.

The petitioners also alleged that machines purchased by Dr Ambedkar, preserved documents in his handwriting, historical manuscripts and the “Panchshil Flag” were damaged or destroyed during the demolition.

An FIR was subsequently registered against the trustees and others on the complaint filed by Prakash Ambedkar. However, the petitions alleged that despite the seriousness of the incident, no proper investigation was carried out into the demolition, theft and destruction of valuable historical material.

High Court criticises police affidavit

Coming down heavily on the police, the High Court took exception to an affidavit filed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police denying the allegations as vague and baseless.

“It is deeply disturbing to read such a thoughtless affidavit. We are constrained to express our shock at the audacity and the manner in which the police responded to the complaints. It is rare, if not unprecedented, for the BMC or any authority to carry out demolition between 12 am and 7 am,” the bench said.

The court observed that there was “evident inaction” on the part of the police in failing to stop what appeared to be an illegal demolition.

The bench directed the Mumbai Commissioner of Police to personally file a detailed affidavit within six weeks and disclose the names of officers on duty at Bhoiwada Police Station during the incident.

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It also impleaded the BMC Commissioner as a respondent and directed the civic body to clarify whether demolitions between midnight and 6 am were ever permitted in Mumbai or if this was an isolated case.

The matter will next be heard on June 15.

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