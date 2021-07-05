Mumbai: Crime branch fails to get MCOCA sanction against gangster Ravi Pujari in 2010 extortion case

The crime branch failed to secure sanction under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) to prosecute gangster Ravi Pujari in a 2010 extortion case of a builder, in which two of his men had allegedly shot at an employee of the builder in a bid to compel him into submitting to his ransom demands.

On 28 June, the investigating officer in the case made an application before a special MCOCA court handling the remand in the case, for the case papers to be sent to the Esplanade magistrate court. The officer also filed a copy of refusal of sanction.

The prosecution informed the court that though the offences under MCOCA have been invoked against Pujari, the competent authority under the Act has refused to accord sanction to file chargesheet against him under MCOCA. As the 90 days stipulated period for filing the chargesheet would end on 1 July, it sought that permission be granted to send the case and papers to a magistrate court. Special judge AT Wankhede permitted the plea.