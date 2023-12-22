Mumbai: Crime Branch Exposes Gang Selling Altered Scrap Dumpers With Fake Papers | Representational Image

The crime branch has exposed a gang that was involved in selling scrap dumpers, preparing fake documents for them, and getting them registered in Vasai Virar. Three accused have been arrested, and the police have also recovered dumpers made from fake papers and sold by the accused.

Details of scam

According to information received from Unit 4 of the crime branch, they received intelligence that individuals in the Jogeshwari area were selling old dumpers by altering their engine and chassis numbers. Upon receiving this information, Police Inspector Incharge of Unit 4, Indrajit More, assigned the investigation to API Shailesh Khedkar.

During the investigation, the police detained Sikandar Jharil Shah (50), and during interrogation, it was discovered that he used to purchase dumpers that were slated for scrapping. Shah would repair the dumpers and maintain their body in good condition.

How the fraudsters operated

A police officer stated that Shah would create fake documents by adding new chassis and engine numbers to these dumpers. He would then send these documents to Arunachal Pradesh via courier. In Arunachal Pradesh, with the help of an intermediary, he would arrange for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) related to the transfer of the dumper at the RTO and send it back to Mumbai.

Once the NOC document reached Mumbai, Shah would register the dumper in Vasai Virar RTO through an agent, and subsequently, it would be sold for Rs 12 to 15 lakhs.

In connection with this case, the crime branch has arrested Sikandar Jharil Shah (50), Ramzan Mehboob Shaikh (32), and Avengyu Srinivas Jagga Reddy (50). The police have also recovered ten dumpers from the accused, with an estimated total value of around Rs 1.20 crore.

A crime branch officer mentioned that the accused used to request chassis and engine numbers from Orissa. The crime branch suspects the involvement of an employee from the Arunachal Pradesh RTO in this case, as the dumpers for which NOC papers were made had never actually been to Arunachal Pradesh.

Punching equipment also seized

After obtaining the engine and chassis numbers, the accused would erase the old numbers and replace them with new ones. Subsequently, they would register the dumper with the new numbers and sell it. The police have also seized punching equipment from the accused.