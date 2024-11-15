 Mumbai: Crime Branch Busts SIM Card Scam Used For Investment Frauds
Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 15, 2024, 03:36 AM IST
Representational Image

The Mumbai crime branch’s central cyber region has arrested eight persons for allegedly illegally porting mobile numbers via unauthorised universal product codes (UPC) and supplying SIM cards to cyber criminals for stock investment scams. Over the past one year, the suspects allegedly sold nearly 30,000 SIM cards to foreign nationals and others without completing any KYC documentation.

Between May 14 and June 28, the accused added the complainant to a WhatsApp group called ‘MSFL Stock Chart 33’, where they persuaded him to open an account on a brokerage firm’s virtual platform, claiming it was for stock trading investments. They then displayed fake virtual profits, coercing the complainant into depositing Rs51.36 lakh across several bank accounts. 

