Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Hemp Smuggling Operation; Two Arrested With ₹1.18 Crore Worth Of Charas

FPJ

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested two individuals with approximately 3 kg of charas (hemp), valued at Rs 1.18 crore. One of the arrested individuals is a vegetable seller. The charas was transported to Mumbai via Nepal.

The ANC's Kandivali unit received information that two people were planning to bring charas to a location in Borivali West. Upon receiving this information, the police set up a trap at the specified location. Subsequently, two suspects arrived, were taken into police custody, interrogated, and hemp was recovered from them.

Accused hail from Uttar Pradesh

The arrested individuals are Rohit Gupta and Laxman Jaiswal, both residents of Chaura Chauri village in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Jaiswal has been residing in Mumbai for the last 12 years and is engaged in selling vegetables.

An ANC official stated that Gupta was facing severe financial difficulties and came into contact with a person named Arjun, who told Gupta about the lucrative nature of the charas business and provided him with the contact number of a man named Shakeel. Gupta was summoned by Shakeel near the Nepal border and supplied him with the product.

Gupta travels in train with charas to Mumbai

Gupta travelled to Mumbai by train with the charas and was attempting to sell it in the city with the assistance of his friend Jaiswal. ANC DCP Prakash Jadhav said that on December 20, Gupta arrived in Mumbai by train and was actively seeking customers to sell the charas with Jaiswal.

An ANC official disclosed that the charas recovered from both accused individuals is of high quality, similar to that found in Himachal Pradesh or Jammu. The officer explained that these drugs originated from Jammu, were transported to Nepal, and then brought to Bihar.