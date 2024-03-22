Mumbai Crime Branch Busts Fraudulent Flat Rental Gang; 3 Arrested For Deceiving Victims With False Promises

Representational Image | Pixabay

Mumbai Crime Branch's North Cyber ​​Police Station has busted a gang involved in fraud in the name of giving flats on heavy deposits and arrested three accused. The accused have been arrested from Vasai and Nalasopara areas.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Datta Nalawade, stated that a businessman, in search of a house for heavy deposit, came across a mobile number on a designated website. Upon contacting the number, the accused presented a house to him and took the money.

However, when the complainant didn't receive the promised accommodation despite payment, he reported the incident to the cyber police. Police Inspector Kiran Aher and his team, under the supervision of Inspector-in-charge Suvarna Shinde, undertook the investigation and apprehended the accused.

As per details from the Cyber Police Station, the individual penned down an advertisement for 'Flat on Heavy Deposit in Mira Road Area' and published it on website. The complainant came across the ad under 'Global Home Best Service' and reached out via the provided contact number from the estate agent.

The accused shared images of different apartments in the Mira Road, Vasai, Nalasopara region via WhatsApp with the complainant, urging them to deposit substantial sums as security deposits into several bank accounts. Furthermore, one of the accused, impersonating both the landlord and the tenant, facilitated the deposit of Rs 22.31 lakh into his and others' bank accounts.

The names of the accused arrested in this case are Haushila alias Shiva Shivkumar Shukla (27), Yogesh Dulerai Karwat (55) and Vishal Rajnath Yadav (29). The accused had asked for heavy deposits of money in their own and others' accounts. When the police took out the account details, the whole matter came to light and information about the accused was found.

The interrogation of the arrested individual unveiled that they had posted advertisements on well-known internet platforms for buying, selling, or renting houses and flats, presenting themselves as landlords in addition to being an estate agent