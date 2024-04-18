Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Gangster Prasad Pujari In Another Case: Seizure Process Initiated For Purchased Land | X

Gangster Prasad Pujari has been arrested by the Crime Branch in another case. In 2015, a case was registered against Prasad Pujari(44) at the RCF police station under sections 387, 307 of the Indian Penal Code and the MOCCA Act for attempted murder and extortion of Rs 10 crore.

The 7 people arrested in this case were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the special MOCCA court in 2019. In this crime, Pujari had called a businessman from Malaysia and threatened him for extortion of Rs 10 crore.

According to information received from a Crime Branch official, the police have received information that Prasad Pujari, a native of Udupi, Karnataka, has purchased 11 acres of land. According to the official, Mumbai Police will start the legal process of seizing this property in the next few days.

On March 23, the Mumbai Crime Branch extradited Prasad Pujari from China and brought him to Mumbai and arrested him. Prasad Pujari was brought from China and arrested in the firing case in Vikhroli area. On 19 December 2019, Prasad Pujari's associates fired at Chandrakant Jadhav, a politician and businessman from Vikhroli, in which Jadhav was injured.

Apart from this, in 2003, Prasad Pujari had extorted money from around 100 to 150 small and big businessmen in the APMC market of Navi Mumbai. Prasad Pujari has expressed his desire to meet his mother Indira before the police.

At the time of the firing incident on Jadhav, Prasad Pujari's mother had given Rs 2.5 lakh to the accused and Pujari's mother was arrested at the same time. During interrogation of Prasad Pujari, it was also revealed that this Rs 2.5 lakh was given to the accused from the money sent by Prasad Pujari.