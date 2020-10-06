Mumbai Crime Branch arrests five for betting on IPL match

Five people were arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday at Bombay Timber market near Reay Road for allegedly betting on the Mumbai Indians-Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

A raid was conducted based on confidential information by Sanjay Nikumbhe of Crime Branch Unit 2, in which five people named Wasim Hanif Valiani, Hanif Hasam Soratia, Shoaib Zia-ul-Haq Ansari, Sameer Salim Pawar and Firoz Motorwala were arrested.

As many as 9 mobile phones, a laptop, a wi-fi router and cash of Rs 44,000 were seized during the raid, the Crime Branch said.