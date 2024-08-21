Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In Prabhadevi | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a meticulously planned operation, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Ganesh Rahate, 55, a resident of Prabhadevi, for allegedly attempting to sell leopard skin valued at Rs 2 lakh.

According to police sources, the Crime Branch received information that a person was looking for a buyer for the skin which was reportedly stored in his house. Acting on this information, officers from Unit 5 of the Crime Branch posed as potential buyers and initiated contact with Rahate.

The deal was finalised in the first week of August, with the accused agreeing to sell the skin for Rs 2 lakh. He was asked to show the leopard skin at an empty shop in the HDIL complex, Kurla West.

On August 8, accused Rahate arrived at the location carrying the skin in a bag. Once the police confirmed his identity, they detained him and seized the skin. A senior officer stated, "Preliminary investigations revealed that Rahate transported the skin from his native place, Guhagar, to Mumbai. We are now investigating the location where the leopard was killed and also the potential involvement of others in the crime."

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest 2 People For Involvement In ₹400 Crore Ponzi Scam

Police have arrested the accused and recovered the leopard skin, a mobile phone from the accused. A case has been registered against him under sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.