 Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In Prabhadevi
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In Prabhadevi

Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In Prabhadevi

The Crime Branch received information that a person was looking for a buyer for the skin which was reportedly stored in his house. Acting on this information, officers from Unit 5 of the Crime Branch posed as potential buyers and initiated contact with Rahate.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:43 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In Prabhadevi | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a meticulously planned operation, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested Ganesh Rahate, 55, a resident of Prabhadevi, for allegedly attempting to sell leopard skin valued at Rs 2 lakh.

According to police sources, the Crime Branch received information that a person was looking for a buyer for the skin which was reportedly stored in his house. Acting on this information, officers from Unit 5 of the Crime Branch posed as potential buyers and initiated contact with Rahate.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In Prabhadevi
Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In Prabhadevi
TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control
TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each

The deal was finalised in the first week of August, with the accused agreeing to sell the skin for Rs 2 lakh. He was asked to show the leopard skin at an empty shop in the HDIL complex, Kurla West.

On August 8, accused Rahate arrived at the location carrying the skin in a bag. Once the police confirmed his identity, they detained him and seized the skin. A senior officer stated, "Preliminary investigations revealed that Rahate transported the skin from his native place, Guhagar, to Mumbai. We are now investigating the location where the leopard was killed and also the potential involvement of others in the crime."

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrest 2 People For Involvement In ₹400 Crore Ponzi Scam
article-image

Police have arrested the accused and recovered the leopard skin, a mobile phone from the accused. A case has been registered against him under sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In...

Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests 55-Year-Old Man For Attempting To Sell Leopard Skin Worth ₹2 Lakh In...

Thane Horror: Angry Woman Attacks Boyfriend’s Private Parts With Knife For Refusal To Marriage In...

Thane Horror: Angry Woman Attacks Boyfriend’s Private Parts With Knife For Refusal To Marriage In...

Mumbai: BEST Bus Service Disruption At Deonar Bus Depot Due To Wet Lease Driver Agitation

Mumbai: BEST Bus Service Disruption At Deonar Bus Depot Due To Wet Lease Driver Agitation

Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira...

Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira...

Ambernath: SUV Goes On Rampage & Injures 5 People After Family Dispute Spills Out On Road; Shocking...

Ambernath: SUV Goes On Rampage & Injures 5 People After Family Dispute Spills Out On Road; Shocking...