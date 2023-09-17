Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 2 Gang Members For Impersonating As Police Officers & Robbing

Representational photo |

Mumbai Crime Branch had received information that two members of a gang who were robbing people by pretending to be police or using arms were in Mumbai. These gangs committed crimes in Maharashtra and other states.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch unit nine, these robbers also changed their mobile number and their place of residence after a certain time.

As soon as this information was received, the Crime Branch team analysed the different mobile numbers of both of them and found out their possible whereabouts. After which they started keeping an eye on them.

During this time it was revealed that both of them were absconding in connection with a robbery at Badnapur police station in Jalna district.

When the Crime Branch confirmed that criminal cases were registered against both of them, they detained Ganesh Pandurang Bhosale alias Maharaj alias Pappu (47) and Sanju Sunka Dokre alias Amit alias Dadu alias Suka (43) from Malad. During interrogation of both of them, it was revealed that both of them had committed many crimes of forced theft in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Both the accused also have a case against them for stealing 44 kg gold from Mutthoot Finance in Hyderabad.

Crime Branch official said that a case has been registered against the accused Ganesh Bhosale under the Gangster Act at Kokhraj Police Station, District Kosambi, Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai Crime Branch has handed over both of them to Jalna Crime Branch.