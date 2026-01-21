 Mumbai Crime: Bhandup Police Register ₹1.02-Crore Cheating Case Against Dombivli-Based Pharma Company Directors; Probe Underway
Mumbai Crime: Bhandup Police Register ₹1.02-Crore Cheating Case Against Dombivli-Based Pharma Company Directors; Probe Underway

Bhandup police have registered a case of alleged cheating worth Rs 1.02 crore against the directors of Dombivli-based Aroshi Chempharm Private Limited for failing to clear dues for raw chemicals supplied by a Mulund-based firm. An investigation is underway.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Bhandup police register a cheating case against directors of a Dombivli-based chemical firm over alleged non-payment of dues | Representative Image

Mumbai, Jan 21: The Bhandup police have registered a case of alleged financial cheating amounting to Rs 1.02 crore against Sandip M. Kothari and Vaishali S. Kothari, directors of Dombivli East-based Aroshi Chempharm Private Limited.

Raw material supplied, dues unpaid

According to the police, the accused company procured raw chemical materials worth Rs 1.75 crore from Hindustan Chemicals and Pharmaceutical, owned by complainant Pragnesh Amritlal Thakkar (55), a resident of Mulund West. While the accused paid only Rs 72.39 lakh, they allegedly failed to clear the remaining amount, thereby cheating the supplier.

Details of transaction

As per the FIR, Thakkar runs his firm from Pannalal Compound, Bhandup Industrial Estate, LBS Road, Bhandup West. In June 2024, Aroshi Chempharm placed an order for approximately 20 tonnes of chemicals. Thakkar’s company arranged the material from the market and supplied it within the stipulated time.

After initially making payments as per market rates, which helped build trust, the accused company allegedly procured additional raw material worth Rs 1.75 crore between August and November 2024. However, only partial payment was made, and Rs 1.02 crore remains unpaid despite repeated follow-ups.

Case registered

Unable to recover the dues, Thakkar approached the Bhandup Police Station and lodged a complaint of economic fraud. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under Sections 316(5), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and have initiated further investigation.

