Mumbai Crime: Bangladeshi National Held At Airport While Attempting To Flee To Congo Using A Fake Indian Passport |

Mumbai: In a major fraud detection at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, immigration officials have arrested a Bangladeshi national who was attempting to flee abroad using forged Indian documents.

The accused, identified as Sukanta Mallick (39), a resident of Gopalganj district in Bangladesh, was intercepted by alert immigration authorities in the early hours of the morning. He was later handed over to the Sahar Police Station for further investigation.

Suspicion During Routine Check

According to police, the incident took place around 4:15 am when Immigration Officer Ganesh Gawli was on duty. The आरोपी approached the counter for verification with what initially appeared to be valid travel documents, including an Indian passport listing a Kolkata address.

However, during scrutiny, the officer noticed that the mobile number provided by the passenger had a Bangladesh country code, raising suspicion. The passenger was immediately detained and taken for detailed questioning.

Identity Revealed During Interrogation

During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed that he was a Bangladeshi citizen who had illegally entered India in 2012. He further admitted to obtaining an Indian passport in 2022 using forged documents.

Investigators also found that he had fraudulently acquired multiple Indian identity documents, including a PAN card, voter ID, and ration card.

Planned Escape to Congo: The accused was scheduled to board flight TC-401 from Mumbai to Congo (Dar City), allegedly intending to settle abroad using his fake Indian identity.

Officials recovered several documents from his possession, including Indian passport, Boarding pass, PAN card, Voter ID, Ration card, Bangladesh birth certificate, His mother’s passport, Mobile phone and Larger Racket Suspected. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused may not have acted alone. Police suspect the involvement of an organised racket engaged in preparing fake documents and facilitating illegal migration.

The immigration department has handed over the accused to the Sahar Police, where a case is being registered under charges of cheating, forgery, and illegal stay in India. Following the incident, airport security and immigration agencies have been put on high alert. Authorities are now probing how the accused managed to procure forged documents and identifying others involved in the network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/