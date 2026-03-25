BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 1,073 Construction Sites In Mumbai Over Air Pollution Violations Between October 2025 And February 2026

From October 2025 to February 2026, the BMC has issued Stop Work notice to total 1073 construction sites across Mumbai, which have been violating air pollution mitigation guidelines. | AI

Mumbai: From October 2025 to February 2026, the BMC has issued Stop Work notice to total 1073 construction sites across Mumbai, which have been violating air pollution mitigation guidelines. These includes private construction sites, municipal construction sites and other developing authorities. Of the total Stop Work notices, only 117 have been revoked after compliance.

Ward-Wise Breakdown

Of the total Stop Work notices across 24 wards, maximum 131 are given in N ward (Ghatkopar, Vikhroli), followed by 125 in P-North (Malad) and 106 in S ward (Kanjurmarg, Bhandup). Some of the other wards where comparatively high number of Stop Work has been issued includes 84 in K-West (Andheri, Jogeshwari, Vile Parle West), 83 in H-West (Bandra, Khar, Santacruz West) and 64 in R-Central (Borivali).

The wards where least of Stop Works are issues includes two in F-North (Sion, Matunga), three in E ward (Byculla), seven in L ward (Kurla) and nine in A ward (Fort, Colaba).

Meanwhile, in the same four months period, a total of 2119 Show Cause notices were issues by the BMC's squad during their site visits.

Strict Action

Speaking at the FPJ dialogue, Mayor Ritu Tawde had stressed that the issue of rising air pollution has been taken seriously, and strict actions are been taken against those construction sites which are not following 28 guidelines set by the administration to mitigate air pollution. Following, Bombay High court directives, the BMC has also made it mandatory for the construction sites to install live monitors displaying air quality index, including the PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels.

As per the emission inventory and the source appointment study by IIT Bombay and CSIR-NEERI, present to the BMC in between 2023, for PM 2.5 emissions which are most harmful to respiratory health, 26% comes from Marine, 23% comes from secondary aerosol, 16% comes from vehicular, 13% comes from resuspended road dust, 12% comes from industrial emissions and 11% comes from biomass burning.

However, officials say considering the increased number of infrastructure projects and construction sites in the last three years, the percentage sources of air pollution are likely to vary as of 2026.

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