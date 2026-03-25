Mumbai Traffic Police Announces Major Diversions On Parel TT Flyover For Repair Work, Closures To Continue Until May 31

The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced major traffic diversions and restrictions in central Mumbai due to repair and concreting work on the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover, also known as the Parel TT Flyover. | X @fpjindia

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has announced major traffic diversions and restrictions in central Mumbai due to repair and concreting work on the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover, also known as the Parel TT Flyover.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) Prashant Pardeshi issued the order under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, citing public safety and the need to ensure smooth traffic flow during the repair work.

Phase 1: Northbound Closure

All vehicular traffic on the northbound carriageway of the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover and Hindmata Flyover will remain closed 24 hours a day from March 9, 2026, to April 15, 2026.

Diversions:

Vehicles heading towards Dadar via Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road will use the slip roads at Parel TT and Hindmata bridges.

Between 4:00 pm and 10:00 pm, traffic will be diverted via the southbound carriageway and then redirected back to the northbound route near Hindmata.

Vehicles heading towards Byculla in the morning (7:00 am to 4:00 pm) can use the southbound flyover and slip roads. After 4:00 pm, only slip roads will be accessible.

Phase 2: Southbound Closure

All vehicular traffic on the southbound carriageway of the Sant Namdev Maharaj Flyover and Hindmata Flyover will remain closed 24 hours a day from April 16, 2026, to May 31, 2026.

Diversions:

Vehicles heading towards Byculla from Dr. Ambedkar Road between 7:00 am and 4:00 pm will use the northbound carriageway and slip roads.

After 4:00 pm, traffic will be routed only via slip roads.

Vehicles heading towards Dadar will use slip roads during the day and the northbound carriageway after 4:00 pm.

Reason for Closure

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will undertake concreting work on the northbound section of the Parel TT Flyover. Due to higher traffic volume towards Matunga in the evening, authorities have planned time-based diversions between 4:00 pm and 10:00 pm to manage congestion.

Motorists have been advised to plan their routes in advance and expect delays during the repair period.

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