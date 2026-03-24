Mumbai News: Traffic Congestion Worsens As Parel TT Bridge Repair Work Begins | VIDEO

Traffic snarls intensify in South Mumbai as Parel TT flyover repair work begins | FPJ

Mumbai, March 24: Major traffic congestion has gripped South Mumbai after repair and concreting work began on the Parel TT flyover, leading to the closure of one carriageway.

Lane closures and diversions implemented

Mumbai Traffic Police have shut the northbound lane of the bridge for vehicular movement, diverting traffic to the southbound lane during evening hours. In the morning, traffic on the southbound lane will be restored to normal, while northbound vehicles will be diverted from below the bridge.

Congestion worsens due to nearby closures

The situation has worsened further as the nearby Elphinstone flyover is also currently closed, resulting in heavy congestion across key arterial routes in South Mumbai. Officials stated that the repair work on the Parel TT bridge is expected to take at least one and a half months.

Also Watch:

Commuters advised to plan travel

During this period, commuters using Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road are likely to face significant traffic snarls and delays. Motorists have been advised to plan their routes in advance and expect longer travel times until the completion of the ongoing work.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/