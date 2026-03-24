Navi Mumbai Traffic Police Impose Curbs Near JNPT From March 24 To April 30 For Highway Work; Check Affected Routes, Diversions

Navi Mumbai Traffic police announce restrictions and diversions near JNPT amid ongoing infrastructure work | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 24: Navi Mumbai Police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement on key routes near JNPT from March 24 to April 30 to prevent traffic congestion during ongoing interchange and highway connectivity works. The curbs apply within the Nhava Sheva traffic jurisdiction, with alternative routes notified for commuters.

Restrictions due to interchange and highway works

The restrictions come in view of construction of the Karal Phata interchange on National Highway 4B and 348A, along with connectivity work to JNPT’s proposed fourth terminal. Maintenance and repair work on ramps near Ratneshwar Temple is also underway, prompting authorities to regulate traffic flow in the area.

Diversions announced for commuters

According to the order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, all types of vehicles have been barred from plying from JNPT (BMCT) towards Panvel and from JNPT (BMCT) towards Gavhan Phata during the specified period.

Vehicles heading towards Panvel will be diverted via BMCT Bridge–Priget–Chandni Chowk–Karal Bridge, while those travelling towards Gavhan Phata will be rerouted through Chandni Chowk–Sonari village–Jasai route.

Police urge cooperation from motorists

“We have imposed these temporary restrictions to ensure smooth traffic movement and to avoid inconvenience to the public during the critical phase of infrastructure work. Motorists are requested to follow the designated diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel,” a traffic police official said.

Also Watch:

The police have urged commuters to plan their travel in advance and adhere to the revised routes, adding that the situation will be monitored and further adjustments made if required.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/