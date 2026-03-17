Navi Mumbai Traffic Alert: Sion–Panvel Highway Stretch To Remain Closed For 4 Hours On March 18 For FOB Installation; Check Alternate Routes And Diversions

Navi Mumbai Traffic police announce temporary closure and diversions on the Sion–Panvel Highway in Nerul for installation of a pedestrian foot overbridge | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 16: A stretch of the Sion–Panvel Highway will remain completely closed for four hours in the early hours of March 18 to facilitate the installation of a pedestrian foot overbridge near SBI Colony in Nerul.

Highway stretch to remain shut for installation work

According to a notification issued by Tirupati Kakade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Navi Mumbai, the highway stretch between LP Bridge and Uran Phata Bridge will remain shut to all vehicular traffic from 12:10 am to 4:00 am on Wednesday.

The closure has been announced to allow the placement of iron girders for the pedestrian foot overbridge being constructed in front of SBI Colony in Nerul by Viradha Enterprises.

Due to the nature of the installation work, authorities said the carriageway between LP Bridge and Uran Phata Bridge must remain completely closed during the scheduled period.

Traffic diversion routes announced

As part of the traffic management plan, vehicles travelling from the Mumbai side will be diverted via LP Bridge and directed towards the Shivajinagar service road before proceeding through the Punyangari–Uran Phata service road to reach their destinations.

“We have issued a temporary traffic notification to facilitate the safe installation of the pedestrian foot overbridge. Motorists are requested to cooperate with the traffic police and use the designated diversion routes during the closure period to avoid inconvenience,” said DCP (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade.

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Police appeal to commuters

The Navi Mumbai Traffic Police have appealed to commuters to plan their travel accordingly and follow diversion instructions to ensure smooth traffic movement during the early morning closure.

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