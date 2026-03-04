Navi Mumbai Police Detect Over 1,850 Violations During Holi–Dhulivandan Bandobast And Traffic Drive; No Law And Order Issue Reported

Navi Mumbai Police book more than 1,850 violations during Holi and Dhulivandan bandobast and traffic enforcement drives across the city | AI Generated Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, March 4: The Navi Mumbai Police detected more than 1,850 violations during Holi and Dhulivandan bandobast operations and a special traffic nakabandi drive conducted across the city between March 2 and March 3, officials said, adding that the festivals passed off peacefully without any law and order issues.

Violations recorded in Zone I

In Zone I (Vashi division), police registered 514 cases during the festival bandobast. These included 33 drunk driving cases, 29 instances of drinking in public places, eight cases under the NDPS Act for drug consumption and two for drug peddling.

Two cases of illegal liquor sale were booked, along with 14 cases under the COTPA Act, 12 cases of traffic obstruction, six cases of negligent handling of inflammable substances, and 408 violations under the Motor Vehicles Act.

Special traffic nakabandi drive

Simultaneously, the Traffic Department carried out a special nakabandi drive across the Commissionerate limits on March 3, during which 1,338 motorists were penalised.

Of these, 106 were booked for drunk driving, 714 for riding without helmets, 150 for not wearing seat belts, and 368 for other traffic violations.

Large police deployment during festival

The festival bandobast in Zone I was implemented under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Dahane.

A total of two Assistant Commissioners of Police, 13 Police Inspectors, 57 Assistant/Sub-Inspectors, 315 police personnel, and two striking vehicles were deployed, with nakabandi conducted at 30 locations across seven police stations.

Senior officials supervised enforcement

The special traffic enforcement drive was conducted under the guidance of Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner Sanjay Yenpure, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Tirupati Kakade, and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vijay Choudhary.

Police say festivals passed peacefully

DCP Dahane said elaborate preventive measures and strict enforcement ensured that citizens celebrated Holi and Dhulivandan safely. “Firm action was taken against violators, and due to coordinated efforts, no untoward incident or breach of peace was reported,” he said.

Police warn of continued enforcement

Police have warned that similar enforcement drives will continue against motorists and establishments flouting rules, urging citizens to follow traffic norms and cooperate in maintaining law and order.

