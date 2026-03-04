Mumbai Traffic Police Issue 16,727 Challans During Holi Drive, ₹1.99 Crore In Fines Collected | AI

In a major road safety enforcement drive during the Holi and Dhulivandan celebrations, the Mumbai Traffic Police issued 16,727 challans across the city and collected fines amounting to ₹1,99,91,650.

According to Mumbai Live, the campaign was launched to curb dangerous driving behaviour and ensure safer roads during the festive period, when traffic violations often increase due to celebrations and late night travel.

Police teams set up checkpoints at key junctions, arterial roads and highways across Mumbai to monitor motorists and enforce traffic rules strictly.

159 Drunk Driving Cases Registered

One of the major concerns during the festival period was drunk driving. According to traffic police officials, a total of 159 motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol.

Cases were registered against the offenders, and legal action including licence suspension procedures were initiated against them.

Officials said that drunk driving poses a significant risk to public safety, especially during festivals when traffic movement remains heavy across the city.

Multiple Violations Detected Across The City

The enforcement drive targeted several common traffic offences including riding without helmets, overspeeding, triple seating on two wheelers, signal jumping and obstructing the free flow of traffic.

Among the violations, riding without a helmet accounted for the highest number of cases, with 4,317 challans issued and fines totalling ₹42,97,000.

Overspeeding was another major violation, with 4,486 challans issued. Authorities also recorded 2,532 cases of motorists obstructing the free flow of traffic.

Other violations included 610 cases of signal jumping, 530 cases of triple seating on two wheelers and 431 cases of driving without a valid licence. Additionally, 278 motorists were penalised for entering roads from restricted directions.

Police also registered 20 cases of driving on the wrong side, which have been sent to court for further action.

Technology Used For Enforcement

Traffic officials said the drive was conducted with the help of CCTV cameras, the e challan system and other online enforcement tools that helped authorities identify and penalise offenders efficiently.

The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules and drive responsibly, especially during festival periods, to ensure safety for all road users.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/