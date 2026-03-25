Mumbai News: Man Attempts Self-Immolation At Usha Mehta Chowk Over Land Dispute

Police intervene after man attempts self-immolation at Usha Mehta Chowk over access issue | Representational Image

Mumbai, March 24: A man from Maharashtra’s Latur district allegedly attempted self-immolation at Usha Mehta Chowk on Tuesday afternoon, triggering brief panic in the area.

Man identified, liquid found non-inflammable

The individual has been identified as Jyotiram Sahebrao Chavan, a resident of Renapur in Latur. According to police sources, the incident occurred around 1 pm when Chavan poured a liquid substance on himself in an apparent attempt to set himself ablaze. However, the liquid used was stated to be non-inflammable.

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Police action and investigation underway

Police officials said the man’s grievance is related to a road access issue concerning his agricultural land. Chavan was immediately taken into custody and brought to the Marine Drive Police Station. An NC (non-cognisable) offence is being registered against him. Further inquiry into the matter is underway.

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