Bishnoi Gang Handler Arzu Bishnoi Orchestrated Rohit Shetty Firing, Mumbai Crime Branch Uncovers Larger Conspiracy

The investigation into the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has revealed sensational details, with the Mumbai Crime Branch uncovering a larger conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Bishnoi gang handler Arzu Bishnoi. | File Pic

Mumbai: The investigation into the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence has revealed sensational details, with the Mumbai Crime Branch uncovering a larger conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by Bishnoi gang handler Arzu Bishnoi.

Mastermind Behind Operation

According to sources, Arzu Bishnoi financed the entire operation and coordinated between two active modules based in Pune and Agra. The logistical and financial support for both modules was allegedly arranged through Shubham Lonkar, who acted as a key link between them. Investigators say Arzu remained in constant contact with members of both modules and actively encouraged them to execute the attack.

Shooter Recruited for ₹3 Lakh, Learned Gun Use Online: The probe has revealed that the main shooter, Deepak Chandra Sharma, was recruited by Pradeep Sharma alias Golu Pandit. Despite having no major criminal background, Deepak allegedly agreed to carry out the attack for ₹3 lakh.

In a startling revelation, police said Deepak learned how to operate a firearm by watching YouTube videos. He reportedly trained himself using online content before executing the attack.

Officials added that Deepak was not directly connected to the gang’s core network and was brought into the conspiracy through Golu Pandit. The two were known to each other, which made recruitment easier.

Encrypted Communication and Network Links: The accused allegedly used the mobile app Signal for communication due to its end-to-end encryption, making it difficult for investigators to track conversations. Sources claim that Golu Pandit communicated with Arzu Bishnoi and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi through this platform.

Golu was reportedly assigned the task of recruiting shooters by the Bishnoi gang, lured by financial incentives. The exact amount paid to him is still under investigation.

Intensive Manhunt

A senior Crime Branch officer said that teams conducted an intensive 8-day operation in Agra to trace Golu Pandit. Around 1,600 mobile numbers were analysed as part of the technical investigation. Using call detail records, tower location tracking, and network analysis, police identified suspicious numbers, including one crucial lead that ultimately helped track down Golu. Upon being located, he surrendered to the police. He is currently under interrogation.

Contradiction in Custody

During questioning, a key contradiction has emerged regarding the weapon used in the crime. Deepak Sharma claimed that Golu provided him with the firearm, while Golu alleged that Deepak brought the weapon himself to Mumbai. Police are now relying on forensic and technical evidence to resolve this discrepancy.

Arzu Bishnoi Suspected to be Abroad : Investigators believe that Arzu Bishnoi is currently hiding abroad. His name had surfaced earlier as well, especially after a social media post claiming responsibility for the attack went viral following the incident.

Police said another absconding accused has emerged as a crucial link between Golu Pandit and Arzu Bishnoi. Efforts are underway to trace this व्यक्ति, as his arrest could provide more clarity on the network and Arzu’s exact role. However, officials have clarified that no direct concrete evidence has yet been established linking Arzu Bishnoi conclusively to the crime.

Golu’s Background

Golu Pandit, a resident of Agra, had not completed his education beyond Class 10 and comes from a farming family. Police said he was influenced by videos of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and aspired to become a notorious criminal.

Investigations have also revealed that he was previously involved in a firing incident in Rajasthan. After being arrested and later released on bail, he went underground. Following his release, he was allegedly assigned the task of recruiting shooters for the attack at Rohit Shetty’s residence.

The case continues to be probed by the Mumbai Crime Branch, with multiple accused already in custody under stringent laws including MCOCA. Officials are now focusing on unraveling the entire network and tracking down absconding suspects linked to the conspiracy.

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