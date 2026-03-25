'Uddhav Thackeray Lacks Traits Of Typical Politician, Draws Parallel With Balasaheb At Legislative Council Farewell,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis

UBT Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray “lacks the traits of a typical politician,” noting that his decisions are often driven by instinct rather than political calculations. Fadnavis made the remarks during a farewell function in the Legislative Council for members retiring in May, including Uddhav Thackeray, Neelam Gorhe, Amol Mitkari, Shashikant Shinde, Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil and Sanjay Kenekar.

Beyond Politics

Speaking in the council, Fadnavis said that while political differences and conflicts are inevitable, personal relationships go beyond them. Reflecting on his long association with Thackeray, he said, “His personality is not that of a conventional politician. He often makes decisions without worrying about the consequences, which sometimes leads to different situations.” He also drew a parallel with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, stating that once a decision was made, it was pursued firmly without overthinking political outcomes.

Fadnavis also highlighted Thackeray’s artistic side, describing him as a sensitive photographer who has captured various shades of Maharashtra through his work. He noted that their personal rapport grew stronger after 2010, even though their political paths have since diverged.

Thackeray’s Light-Hearted Response

Responding to the remarks, Uddhav Thackeray said his original behaviour has always been that of an artist rather than a politician. “If you know me so well, then what circumstances forced such political decisions?” he asked in a light-hearted yet pointed response.

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister, Thackeray said leadership often comes unexpectedly and must be accepted with responsibility. He expressed gratitude to colleagues, bureaucrats and frontline workers, including ASHA and anganwadi workers, for their support during his tenure, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis. He credited the administration’s collective efforts for successfully managing the pandemic and said the “Mumbai model” had received global appreciation.

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Key Decisions

Thackeray also referred to key decisions taken during his tenure, including farmer loan waivers, the Shiv Bhojan scheme, and infrastructure projects such as the Samruddhi Expressway and Metro works. He recalled that one of the first cabinet decisions was financial support to Raigad, while the renaming of Aurangabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was among the last.

He also thanked the Chief Minister Fadanvis for the government’s firm action in the case against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and called for a united stand against superstition. Emphasising the need to empower youth, Thackeray said, “Miracles will not be created by godmen, but by young people. If supported properly, such practices will fade away.”

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on the occasion, said that “there is never a full stop in politics,” expressing confidence that many retiring members would continue to remain active in public life and may even return to the House in the future. He described the farewell not as a goodbye but as a celebration of contributions and extended his best wishes to all outgoing members. Shinde also wished good health to Uddhav Thacekray and called him Uddhav Saheb during his speech.

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