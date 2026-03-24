CIDCO Proposes Ban On Laser Lights Near Navi Mumbai International Airport Following NMIAL Request Over Safety Concerns

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Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has sent a proposal to the state government seeking a ban on laser lights in the vicinity of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, following a request from Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL).

NMIAL Flags Concern

According to officials, NMIAL had flagged the issue and urged CIDCO to take up the matter with the state government. Acting on this, CIDCO forwarded the proposal around two weeks ago. A CIDCO official said imposing such a restriction is a mandatory condition in line with aviation safety norms governing airport zones.

The airport area has been designated as an ‘Air Safety Zone’, where the use of hazardous lighting such as laser beams without prior permission is prohibited. As per Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms, any lighting that can impair a pilot’s vision is restricted, making such a ban crucial for flight safety, an official said.

Legal Framework

Rule 66 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937 regulates the exhibition of false lights, including laser lights, in the vicinity of aerodromes where such lights may endanger aircraft safety or interfere with visual navigation aids.

Additionally, the DGCA has issued Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) prescribing measures to protect aircraft operations from the hazardous effects of laser emitters around airports, including the creation of designated protected zones to mitigate such risks. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to regulate laser emissions are also laid down in the Aerodrome Manual of the concerned airport.

Officials now await a GR to be issued in order to restrict laser lights around the airport to ensure safe aircraft operations.

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Penal Provisions

The proposal also includes provisions to empower local police to impose hefty fines and register criminal cases against those found projecting laser beams into the sky without authorisation. Prior permission from the competent authority is mandatory for using such lights near airports, and violations can invite penal action.

Laser lights are currently widely used at concerts, weddings and other events, often directed skyward, but authorities warn that such practices pose a serious threat to aircraft operations.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport, which began operations three months ago, is witnessing increasing air traffic. Officials have stressed the need for urgent approval of the proposal to ensure safety, especially during night-time operations.

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