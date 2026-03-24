Work Accelerates On Formula 4 Racing Track Along Palm Beach Road As NMMC Begins Excavation And Traffic Diversion

The construction of a proposed Formula 4 racing track along Palm Beach Road and adjoining areas in Navi Mumbai has gathered pace, with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) initiating on-ground work for the project. | AI

The construction of a proposed Formula 4 racing track along Palm Beach Road and adjoining areas in Navi Mumbai has gathered pace, with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) initiating on-ground work for the project.

The total estimated cost of the track, including GST, stands at Rs 31 crore.

The development follows directions issued by the Mayor and the Leader of the House, under which the proposal is being processed and implemented.

Traffic Diversions

As part of the preparations, traffic is being diverted from Vaziarani Chowk towards Palm Beach Road to facilitate construction activities. Initial groundwork, including route markings at multiple locations, has already been completed.

Excavation work at the site has also commenced over the past two days, indicating acceleration in project execution.

Read Also NMMC General Body Approves Phased Conversion Of All Municipal Schools To English-Medium Institutions

Proposed Route

According to civic officials, the proposed race route will begin at Vaziarani Signal and pass through key points including Chanakya Chowk, Ganpatsheth Tandel Ground, Jewel of Navi Mumbai, Zotingdev Ground, and Agri Koli Bhavan, before returning to the starting point.

“Markings for the track had already been carried out at various locations, and excavation work is now underway,” said an Executive Engineer, NMMC.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/