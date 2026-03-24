NMMC General Body Approves Phased Conversion Of All Municipal Schools To English-Medium Institutions

A major decision bringing a significant change in the education sector of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation was approved during the General Body meeting held on Monday. | AI

Navi Mumbai: A major decision bringing a significant change in the education sector of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation was approved during the General Body meeting held on Monday. A resolution has been passed to convert all municipal schools in the city into English-medium institutions. The primary objective behind this decision is to make students from poor and middle-class families studying in municipal schools more competitive at a global level and to expand their educational opportunities, said House Leader Sagar Naik.

Phased Implementation

The implementation of this decision will be carried out in phases rather than all at once. Initially, the English-medium system will be introduced for newly admitted students, while those already enrolled will be allowed to complete their education in their existing medium to avoid disruption. Additionally, emphasis will be placed on providing necessary facilities in schools, training teachers for English-medium instruction, and developing modern infrastructure to ensure quality education, Naik added.

The decision aims to ensure that students from economically weaker and middle-class backgrounds also receive quality English-medium education. This is expected to improve the overall standard of municipal schools and open up greater opportunities for students in the future, Naik clarified.

Thousands to Benefit

As a result of this move, thousands of students in Navi Mumbai will gain access to English-medium education. It is expected to particularly benefit students from economically disadvantaged sections, enabling them to receive education comparable to that offered by private English-medium schools within municipal institutions themselves.

The decision is also likely to reduce the preference for private English schools to some extent. However, some education experts have expressed concerns regarding how the preservation and promotion of the Marathi language will be ensured.

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