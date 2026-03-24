NMMC Approves Signal-Free Twin Tunnel At Kille Junction And Flyovers At Rabale, Pawane, Turbhe To Tackle Traffic Congestion

In a major move to address rising traffic congestion, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has approved key infrastructure projects, including flyovers and a signal-free twin underground tunnel at Killer Junction. | AI

Navi Mumbai: In a major move to address rising traffic congestion, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has approved key infrastructure projects, including flyovers and a signal-free twin underground tunnel at Killer Junction. The resolution was passed with amendments during the general body meeting held on Monday.

Key Corridors

As per the proposal, flyovers will be constructed at Rabale, Pawane and Turbhe along the Thane-Belapur Road. Additionally, a signal-free twin underground tunnel will be developed at Kille Junction near the NMMC headquarters at the end of Palm Beach Road, a stretch that frequently witnesses heavy traffic congestion.

The Kille Junction, a key arterial road in the Belapur division, often remains choked with traffic. To address this, the proposal for constructing the twin tunnel was introduced in the general body by BJP’s Leader of the House Sagar Naik and was approved with two amendments.

With the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, Atal Setu, and the Vashi and Airoli creek bridges, vehicular traffic in the city is expected to increase significantly. Redevelopment projects are also contributing to mounting pressure on existing road infrastructure.

Opposition protests proposal

The proposal triggered an uproar from the opposition members in the house. They alleged that the estimated project cost was not presented along with the proposal and demanded that it be sent for reconsideration.

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Leader of Opposition Vijay Chougule questioned whether the proposed flyovers and tunnels were necessary for the city. He also highlighted the lack of clarity regarding the contractor and funding details, urging transparency from the ruling side. However, the resolution was approved by the ruling party using its majority.

The projects will be implemented under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in a 30:70 ratio. Under this model, 30% of the total project cost will be paid upfront to the contractor, while the remaining 70% will be disbursed in phases over a period of 10 years after completion.

The proposal also includes appointing a technical consultant and authorising the municipal commissioner under Section 205(c) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, 1949, to execute the project.

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