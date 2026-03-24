Silent Human Chain In Navi Mumbai Opposes Felling Of 440 Trees Along Palm Beach Road In Sanpada

Concerned citizens staged a silent human chain protest on March 24 to oppose the proposed felling of 440 fully grown trees along Palm Beach Road in Sanpada. | AI

Concerned citizens staged a silent human chain protest on March 24 to oppose the proposed felling of 440 fully grown trees along Palm Beach Road in Sanpada.

The peaceful demonstration took place from 4 pm to 6 pm outside the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) headquarters in Belapur. Organisers have appealed to residents to participate in large numbers to express collective concern over the issue.

Shrikant Patki, one of the organisers, said the initiative aims to highlight the environmental impact of the proposed tree cutting. “This was a peaceful effort to save 440 fully grown trees. We urge citizens to come together and stand for the environment,” he said.

He added that public unity can influence decision-making, stressing that the trees play a crucial role in maintaining the city’s ecological balance and safeguarding its future.

The protest comes amid increasing concern among residents over the shrinking green cover in Navi Mumbai due to rapid urban development. Organisers said the silent human chain is intended to send a strong message to authorities while maintaining a calm and non-confrontational approach.

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