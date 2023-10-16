Mumbai Crime: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Brutally Stabbed Over Parking Dispute, Police Launch Manhunt for Attackers | FPJ

Mumbai: A 37-year-old auto-rickshaw driver based in Kurla's Quershi Nagar was stabbed by three persons over a parking-related scuffle in the Chunabhatti area. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon, and after being attacked with blades and knives, the victim had to receive 17 stitches in his stomach, back, and neck.

The victim, Iliyas Qureshi, parked his auto opposite Galaxy Apartment around 9 am on Sunday when the three accused, identified as Zishan Khan, Sameer alias Lallan, and Sabir Qureshi, told him not to park his vehicle there and threatened to kill him if he disobeyed them. Qureshi moved from the spot, and after dropping off a passenger at around 12:30 pm, he returned to Quershi Nagar, near Namdar Chawl when he was stopped by the trio again.

All three are wanted criminals

The three accused pulled Qureshi out of his auto and kicked him on his left leg. Zishan Khan then tried to attack the victim with a sharp object, which landed on the latter's neck, causing a long scratch and blood loss. Sameer then took out his pocket knife and stabbed the victim in his stomach multiple times, followed by Sabir, who took out some blades and stabbed the victim in his back. "They kept injuring me while saying that the parking places in this area all belong to them and that I am not allowed to park in this locality. They continued hurting me with knives and blades, despite some bystanders trying to stop them. They even threatened them, saying they would attack if they came to my rescue," said Qureshi.

The trio immediately left the spot, and some locals helped Qureshi reach Sion Hospital, where he had to receive 17 stitches in his back, neck, and stomach, given the long and deep injuries he had sustained. Qureshi then approached the police and registered a case against all three for assaulting and attempting to kill him. The victim added that they are local goons in the area.

According to Chunabhatti police, the primary accused, Zishan Khan, is an externed criminal and has been on the wanted list for some time. Similarly, the other two are habitual offenders. All three are wanted by the police, and a special team has been formed to trace and apprehend them, said the police, adding that the trio has several charges against them, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and assault.

In this case, the police have added sections including 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intent), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult), and 506 (2) (death threat) of the Indian Penal Code.

