Delhi Crime: Teenager Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death In Narela

Teenager Arrested For Stabbing Man To Death In Narela | Representative pic

New Delhi, October 15: The teenager who allegedly stabbed a man to death in outer north Delhi's Narela area was arrested, Delhi police said on Sunday. The accused has been identified as Sumit alias Kake,19, a resident of Narela. According to the police on the night spanning Thursday and Friday, the accused Sumit and one of his friends stabbed Gulshan 15 to 20 times after a quarrel took place between them on some petty issues and ran away from the spot.

The accused was under the influence of alcohol

The police said that the accused was under the influence of alcohol when they committed the crime. In this regard, a case under sections 302/34 IPC was registered at Narela Police Station.

A trap was laid and the accused Sumit was apprehended

Police said that Sumit was arrested after secret information was received that he would come to meet someone in the village of Bankner, Delhi. "Accordingly, a trap was laid at the place of information and the accused Sumit was apprehended. He tried to hoodwink the police party, however on sustained interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the murder case," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)