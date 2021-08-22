Mumbai: Crime against women has gone up compared to 2020

It’s not just crimes such as murder and assault that have increased this year. The data collated by the Mumbai Police has revealed that crime against women (rape, molestation, harassment) has also seen an increasing trend from January till June compared to the same period last year. Statistics show that cases of kidnapping of minors have seen a sharp rise in the city compared to last year. This year, 2,611 cases of crime against women have been compared to 1,995 cases last year.

According to the police statistics, this year, 475 cases of rape have been registered, of which 361 cases have been detected. Of the 475 cases, 282 cases were of rape of minors, of which 253 cases have been detected. Last year, 324 cases of rape were registered, of which 251 cases were detected. Of the 324 cases, 185 cases were of rape of minors, of which 160 cases were detected.

This year, 939 cases of molestation have been registered, of which 697 cases have been detected, compared to 898 cases registered last year, of which 656 cases were detected. In 2021, 266 cases of indecency towards women have been registered, of which 185 cases have been detected, compared to 193 cases registered year of which 120 cases were detected, statistics revealed.

Number of harassment of minors registered this year have been 17, of which 11 cases have been detected, compared to 11 cases registered last year, of which nine cases were detected.

In Mumbai, 313 dowry related cases have been registered this year, of which 82 cases have been detected, compared to 163 cases registered last year of which 54 cases were detected. This year, 15 women died in dowry-related matters compared to 11 last year, the statistics have revealed. Thirty cases of harassment have been registered compared to 22 cases last year.

“We have observed that in most cases of rape and molestation, accused persons are known to victims. In some cases, minors elope with their partners and establish a physical relationship. Despite consent of the minor, the sexual act is considered rape as per the law. More cases being registered also means that victims are coming forward,” a senior cop said.

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 11:30 PM IST