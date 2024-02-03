Mumbai: Crime Against Women Dips, Detection Rate Surges In 2013, Reveals Police Data

Mumbai Police | Representational Image

There has been a drop in crime against women in the city in the year 2023 compared to the previous year, official data from the Mumbai police revealed. Approximately 16 cases related to women are filed every day in Mumbai. In 2023, 5,913 cases were registered related to women, and 5,570 cases were detected by the police, resulting in a 94% detection rate. In 2022, 6,156 cases were lodged related to women, and the detection rate was 81%.

In 2023, Mumbai registered 973 rape cases, with a detection rate of 96%, whereas in 2022, 984 rape cases were lodged with a detection rate of 93%. About 1,167 cases of women kidnapping were reported in 2023, with a 94% detection rate, while in 2022, 1,164 cases were lodged with a 90% detection rate. Additionally, 2,163 molestation cases were filed in 2023, and the detection rate was 95%, whereas in 2022, 2,347 molestation cases were registered with an 83% detection rate.

Slight Increase In Murder, POCSO Cases

The city police recorded 746 dowry cases in 2023, among them, 94% were detected. In comparison, in 2022, there were 868 dowry cases filed, and only 60% were resolved by the police. In 2023, 20 women were murdered in the city, with a police resolution rate of 95%, while in 2022, 18 women were murdered, and all cases were resolved by the police.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 586 rape cases were registered in 2023, with a detection rate of 99%. In 2022, there were 585 cases filed under the POCSO Act, and the detection rate was 95%.

Activist Questions Mumbai Police Data

Sony Gill, a women activist, raised questions about Mumbai police data. She expressed, “Police data is never perfect, figures fluctuate. The crucial issue lies in how the police handle women-related cases. They need to be more sensitive about it. In many instances, particularly involving molestation, family matters, and online-related crimes, women hesitate to approach the police. Another concern is that police perceptions often lack sensitivity. Many police officers assume that the matter can be resolved within the family.”

On POCSO cases, Gill said, “In reality, sexual exploitation with minors is more prevalent, and even the police may not always detect it. These cases must be handled with sensitivity. Many families refrain from registering cases. While the POCSO Act is robust, the question arises on how to effectively implement it. People tend to approach the police only in major incidents or crimes, and the way the police handle POCSO cases is also a matter of concern. These cases should be handled with humility and sensitivity."