Mumbai Crime: Accused Of Killing Man's Ex-Gf, Couple Sent To Police Custody | Representative image

Mumbai: A man and his wife, who are accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and later dumping her body in Gujarat, were remanded into police custody till September 16. The accused was identified as Manohar Shukla, 34.

According to the police, the duo allegedly killed the 29-year-old Naina Mahat, who worked as a hairdresser in the film industry, as she refused to withdraw a rape complaint filed some years ago against the man.

Tainted love affair

Reportedly, they were into a relationship, however, he married another woman, prompting the victim to file the rape offence. Shukla was pressuring her to withdraw the complaint. They used to frequently quarrel over the issue and he killed the woman on August 9 during an argument.

Mahat went missing from her Naigaon East residence a month ago. The CCTV footage, dated August 9, showed Shukla leaving Mahat's building, with his wife carrying a suitcase. Meanwhile, the victim's sister has also raised eyebrows over him.

Read Also Mumbai News: Man Kills Friend Suspecting Affair With Wife

Accused confesses during interrogation

During the interrogation, he confessed to the murder, detailing that he stuffed the body in the travel bag with the help of his wife. They then loaded it on a two-wheeler and rode to Valsad in Gujarat, where the suitcase was dumped in a creek. At this time, even the couple's two-year-old daughter was also with them.

Vasai Assistant Commissioner of Police Padmaja Bade informed that the body was found in a decomposed state on August 13. After extracting the DNA samples, it was cremated by the police.