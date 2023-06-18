Mumbai Crime: Aadhaar Cards Misused To Activate 99 SIM Cards, 8 Booked by MHB Police

The MHB Colony police have registered a case against eight individuals for allegedly misusing Aadhaar cards and fingerprints of unsuspecting citizens. They reportedly used this information to activate 99 SIM cards, which were then sold illegally. The complainant in the case is a nodal officer of a telecom company based in Malad.

Nodal officers play a crucial role in providing information to law enforcement agencies and maintaining communication with the legal team of the telecom company to ensure compliance with guidelines from the Ministry of Telecommunication.

Case Registration and Details

The Department of Telecommunication informed the telecom company on June 7 about a case registered at Kotwali police station in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. The case involved the sale of 128 SIM cards from a point of sale (POS) in Mumbai.

The registered offences include criminal conspiracy, cheating under the Indian Penal Code, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, Indian Telegraph Act, and Indian Wireless Act.

Misuse of Data and Fraudulent Activities

Out of the 128 SIM cards sold, 99 were sold through the POS of an office in Mumbai. During the registration process for these mobile numbers, the POS agents used a demo number officially registered in the name of an office based in Borivali. The accused agents collected Aadhaar cards, fingerprints, and other personal data from unsuspecting customers and fraudulently activated the SIM cards.

Charges and Legal Actions

The accused individuals deceived the telecom company by misusing Aadhaar cards, fingerprints, and valid documents of other customers in the sale of these 99 SIM cards.

They have been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including acts done in furtherance of common intention, cheating by personation, cheating and inducing delivery of property, forgery, using genuine or forged documents, as well as under the Information Technology Act for identity theft.