Mumbai Crime: 8 arrested for stealing jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore from gold trader’s home

Mumbai: Tardeo Police have arrested eight people, including two domestic helps, for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore from the house of a bullion trader in Tardeo. Police arrested the two domestic helpers after detecting a sudden change in their lifestyle.

According to police, the incident came to light when the trader went to his locker at home, looking for his wife's jewellery. However, to his shock, all the gold and diamond jewellery, along with some gold coins, were missing.

Since he had several helpers in his employ, he could not single out any one in particular. He registered an offence of theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master at Tardeo police station on February 26.

During investigation, police learnt that two of the house helps, Narsaram Devasi, 20, and his relative Deeparam Devasi, 35, had gone to Rajasthan for Narsaram's brother's wedding and spent lakhs of rupees for the occasion.