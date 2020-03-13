Mumbai: Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police has arrested three more people in PMC scam

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has arrested three more people in connection with the Rs 4,355 crore Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank scam.

On Thursday, EOW arrested former director of the bank Jasvinder S Banwait, and two valuers Vishwanatha S Prabhu and Shripad G Jere from Yardi Prabhu Consultants and Valuers Pvt Ltd.

According to the EOW officials, Banwait served as the director-member of Loan, Investment and Executive Committee of the Bank for long span of time.

He was questioned regarding the loans extended to HDIL group, their long pending dues, and the measures taken to recover or regularise the pending dues. Banwait was arrested after he could not give satisfactory answers, said an officer.