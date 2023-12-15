Mumbai Crime: 56-Yr-Old Borivali Shopkeeper Beats Employee To Death Over Theft; Arrested |

Mumbai: In a shocking incident reported on Friday, a 56-year-old shopkeeper from Borivali beat his employee to death for stealing garlic from the shop. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday. Local police found his lifeless body outside the MTNL office building near Borivali West railway station on Thursday morning.

The accused shopkeeper was identified as Ghanshyam Aagri while the deceased employee was identified as a 46-year-old porter, Pankaj Mandal. Mandal's routine involved loading and unloading vegetable sacks at the Borivali vegetable market, located less than 500 meters from where his lifeless body was discovered.

Mandal Was Caught Stealing Garlic Red-Handed

His employer, Aagri suspected that Mandal was involved in garlic theft for the past five to six months but lacked concrete evidence. Earlier in the week, Aagri and his employees held Mandal for stealing a sack containing 20 kg of garlic valued at Rs 6400.

On Wednesday night, Aagri and his team confronted Mandal in the Borivali vegetable market. Despite Mandal admitting to the theft and offering to pay for the stolen garlic, Aagri unleashed an assault on him, kicking and striking him. A bystander reportedly captured the violent incident on camera said a report in the Times Of India.

Mandal Was Left To Die After Brutal Assault

Following the brutal attack, Mandal collapsed and Aagri left the scene with his men. Other porters came to Mandal's aid, and the police were alerted to the situation. Upon reaching the spot, the police found Mandal's lifeless body in the area.

A case has been registered under section 302 of IPC and the shopkeeper has been arrested. The video clip of the assault acts as a vital evidence in the case. Further investigation is underway, said police.