 Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort ₹7 Lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort ₹7 Lakh

Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort ₹7 Lakh

The accused threatened that if the money was not paid within 36 hours, they would harm the businessman and his son. They further warned of a potential bomb blast in his office.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort ₹7 Lakh | Pixabay/ Representative Image

The Malad police arrested two individuals within two hours in an extortion case. A businessman received an extortion threat demanding Rs7 lakh. The accused threatened that if the money was not paid within 36 hours, they would harm the businessman and his son. They further warned of a potential bomb blast in his office.

Details of case

The accused was arrested from Jambhivali in Raigad on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Rahul Nirmal (22) and Ravi Rajput (21), both from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rajput was working in the businessman’s godown and he knew his financial condition.

According to the police, Deepak Sharma (55), a businessman, lives in Sundar Nagar, Malad (West). He runs the United Safe Transport company and his office is behind Topiwala Theatre in Goregaon (West).

On December 12 around 5.09pm, Sharma received three consecutive messages from an unknown number asking him to pay money.

FIR filed at Malad Police station

The accused also sent Sharma a photo, in which Sharma’s DP appears with his wife and son on WhatsApp. Initially, Sharma just filed a formal complaint for inquiry, but later he got scared and filed a proper FIR at Malad police station against an unidentified individual under Sections 387(commit extortion), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Read Also
Delhi: Miscreants Fire Over 20 Rounds At Property Dealer's office For ₹1 Crore Extortion In...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort...

Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort...

Mumbai: BMC Invites Bids For Sale Of Treated Sewage Water To Meet City's Non-Potable Needs

Mumbai: BMC Invites Bids For Sale Of Treated Sewage Water To Meet City's Non-Potable Needs

Mumbai: RTI Activist Anil Galgali Alleges Unapproved Renovations At BMC Headquarters; Petition...

Mumbai: RTI Activist Anil Galgali Alleges Unapproved Renovations At BMC Headquarters; Petition...

Bombay High Court Urges Tax Department To Foster Assessee-Friendly Approach, Allowing Amendments To...

Bombay High Court Urges Tax Department To Foster Assessee-Friendly Approach, Allowing Amendments To...

Pune ISIS Module Case: NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused; Extension Granted For Chargesheet...

Pune ISIS Module Case: NIA Court Denies Bail To Accused; Extension Granted For Chargesheet...