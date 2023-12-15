Mumbai Crime: Malad Police Nab Duo For Threatening Businessman Of Bomb Blast In Office To Extort ₹7 Lakh | Pixabay/ Representative Image

The Malad police arrested two individuals within two hours in an extortion case. A businessman received an extortion threat demanding Rs7 lakh. The accused threatened that if the money was not paid within 36 hours, they would harm the businessman and his son. They further warned of a potential bomb blast in his office.

Details of case

The accused was arrested from Jambhivali in Raigad on Wednesday. The accused were identified as Rahul Nirmal (22) and Ravi Rajput (21), both from Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Rajput was working in the businessman’s godown and he knew his financial condition.

According to the police, Deepak Sharma (55), a businessman, lives in Sundar Nagar, Malad (West). He runs the United Safe Transport company and his office is behind Topiwala Theatre in Goregaon (West).

On December 12 around 5.09pm, Sharma received three consecutive messages from an unknown number asking him to pay money.

FIR filed at Malad Police station

The accused also sent Sharma a photo, in which Sharma’s DP appears with his wife and son on WhatsApp. Initially, Sharma just filed a formal complaint for inquiry, but later he got scared and filed a proper FIR at Malad police station against an unidentified individual under Sections 387(commit extortion), and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.