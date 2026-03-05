Mumbai Crime: 48-Year-Old Actor Files FIR Against Society Secretary, Son, & Associates Over Alleged Trespass, Threats | File Pic (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A 48-year-old actor has lodged a complaint with the Malvani Police Station alleging criminal intimidation, trespass, and abuse by his housing society secretary, the secretary’s son, and others in Malvani, Malad West. Following the complaint, the Malvani police on March 3 registered an FIR against five individuals for allegedly committing criminal intimidation, trespass, and abuse.

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vishwabhanu Ravibhushan Sharma, a resident of Samuha Co-operative Society, Room no. C/24, MHADA Gate No. 8, Malvani Malad West, stated that renovation work has been underway at his residence for the past month. During this period, he and his family have been temporarily staying in another room (D/01, K.G.N. guest house) within the same society premises.

Sharma alleged that the common electric wiring installed by MHADA in the open space behind the rooms was obstructing renovation work in his kitchen. He claimed that despite informing the society secretary, Firoz Khan, about removing the wire, no action was taken. As a result, Sharma and his wife allegedly cut the wire.

On March 1 at around 5 pm, Khan, 56, and his son Ayaz Khan, 29, allegedly came to Sharma’s house and questioned him about cutting the wire. The complainant stated that Khan threatened him and later called him to the society premises, where he was allegedly verbally abused. He further alleged that Ayaz attempted to assault him.

The situation escalated the following day, March 2, at around 12.30 pm, when a man claiming to be Ayaz’s friend allegedly came to Sharma’s residence asking him to open the door. When Sharma refused, the man reportedly returned with two women and another individual. One of the women, identified as Surayya Hussain, allegedly claimed ownership of the room and demanded that Sharma vacate the premises immediately.

The complainant further alleged that the group abused and threatened him. According to the FIR, one of the women allegedly instigated the others to enter the house with weapons, switch off the lights and gas supply, and lock the premises. Sharma claimed that one of the men entered the house, turned off the electricity and gas, and locked it from the outside. The group allegedly fled after he was told to call the police.

Based on Sharma’s complaint, police have registered an FIR against Firoz Khan, Ayaz Khan, Surayya Hussain, and two unidentified individuals. under sections 329 (4) (criminal trespass and house-trespass), 189 (2) (unlawful assembly), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway.

