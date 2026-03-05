Mumbai Crime: 5 Candidates Booked For Cheating In Police Recruitment 1,600-Metre Run After Skipping Lap During Test

Five candidates booked after CCTV review allegedly revealed lap-skipping during the 1,600-metre running test in the ongoing Mumbai police recruitment drive | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 4: Fresh instances of malpractice have surfaced in the ongoing police recruitment process in Mumbai, with candidates allegedly adopting deceptive tactics to secure selection.

Candidates allegedly skipped lap in 1,600-metre run

During the 1,600-metre running test, it was found that some candidates skipped a lap and still managed to register a shorter time using electronic timing chips. So far, five candidates have been booked in this connection at Powai Police Station.

High-tech monitoring deployed for recruitment tests

The police recruitment drive is currently underway across Maharashtra, including at the police ground in Marol, Mumbai.

Like last year, authorities have deployed high-tech systems for the physical tests. Timing chips are attached to candidates’ shoes to ensure accurate recording of performance, and the entire process is monitored through CCTV surveillance.

Suspicious timings trigger scrutiny

Despite these measures, some aspirants allegedly attempted to manipulate the system.

Examiners grew suspicious after noticing unusually record-breaking timings in the 1,600-metre run. Upon reviewing CCTV footage from start to finish, officials discovered that certain candidates had failed to complete all four 400-metre laps.

Instead, they allegedly paused after skipping a lap and rejoined the race shortly before completion to register a faster time.

Five candidates booked for cheating

After verification through CCTV scrutiny, five candidates were identified as having engaged in the malpractice.

The accused have been identified as Omkar Pawar, Suyash Khade, Omkar Baban Wanjul, Sagar Tile, and Dinesh Rathod. A case of cheating has been registered against them.

Police issue warning to aspirants

Police officials have appealed to aspirants not to indulge in any unfair means during the recruitment process.

