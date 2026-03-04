Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Book Recruitment Candidate For Alleged Cheating In 1,600-Metre Physical Test

Powai Police register a case after CCTV footage allegedly showed a recruitment candidate manipulating the 1,600 metre race at Marol police ground | Representative Image

Mumbai, March 3: The Powai Police have booked a candidate for allegedly cheating during the physical examination for the state police physical test. The accused, identified as Dinesh Rathor (20–25), allegedly failed to complete the 1,600 mt race but manipulated the tracking system to appear as though he had finished. Rathor is a Solapur resident carrying 8525 as the chest number for the test.

Complaint filed by police official

According to the police, the complaint was filed by Nitin Sonkamble, 41, an Assistant Police Inspector attached to the TT Police Station, on behalf of the government. The Maharashtra State Police Recruitment 2024–2025 examination was conducted in Mumbai, with the physical test held at the Marol police ground in Powai.

The physical test comprised a 100 mt race, a 1,600 mt race and a shot put event. The 1,600 mt race required candidates to complete four laps of a 400 mt track.

Rathor, a resident of Solapur, appeared for the recruitment examination with chest number 8525.

Alleged manipulation of tracking system

During the race, the in-charge, Krusha Holkar, observed that Rathor completed only three laps. Official records showed he finished the first lap in 1 minute 40 seconds, the second in 1 minute 54 seconds and the third in 2 minutes 8 seconds. However, the fourth lap was recorded at just 49 seconds.

CCTV footage revealed that Rathor began the race at 11.41 am and ended at 11.48 am. During the final lap, he allegedly ran a short distance before stepping off the track, later re-entering near the finish line. He then stepped onto the finishing mat, scanned the chips attached to both legs and pretended to have completed the race.

Following this, the in-charge informed senior officials, and Assistant Police Inspector Sonkamble lodged a complaint for allegedly misleading and cheating the government. Two similar cases have recently been registered at the Powai Police Station against other candidates.

