Navi Mumbai Police Destroy Drugs Worth ₹18.63 Crore In 55 Cases Under ‘Nasha Mukt’ Drive On Holi

Navi Mumbai, March 3: In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate on Monday destroyed drugs worth Rs 18.63 crore seized in 55 cases, marking the occasion of Holi with a strong message against substance abuse. The contraband was scientifically disposed of at Mumbai Waste Management Limited in Taloja in the presence of senior police officials.

The destroyed narcotics included MD, heroin, cocaine, ganja, charas and opium. Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe said the action was part of the ongoing “Nasha Mukt Navi Mumbai” campaign aimed at making the city drug-free.

“We are committed to completely eradicating the drug menace from Navi Mumbai. Strict action will continue against peddlers and suppliers at every level,” he said.

Officials said that prior to this phase, the police had destroyed narcotics worth Rs 38.45 crore seized in 114 cases till September 26, 2025.

Senior officials present

Joint Commissioner Sanjay Yenpure, Additional Commissioner Deepak Sakore and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sachin Gunjal were among the officers present during the destruction process.

Action against organised networks

Over the past three years, police have intensified action against foreign nationals allegedly involved in the narcotics trade. As many as 1,529 foreign nationals have been deported, while 911 African nationals have been blacklisted.

Authorities have also invoked the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against habitual offenders to dismantle organised drug networks.

In a separate crackdown, Navi Mumbai Police dismantled an interstate drug syndicate that operated from hotels, lodges and PG accommodations in the city. The gang allegedly transported drugs through trucks and railway routes.

The kingpin, Sahib Singh alias Saba, was arrested from Amritsar, and narcotics worth Rs 4.20 crore, including heroin, opium and mephedrone, were seized from the gang.

Dedicated anti-narcotic squads and helpline

To strengthen enforcement, Commissioner Bharambe had directed the formation of dedicated Anti-Narcotic Squads in every police station under the Commissionerate. These squads will monitor schools, colleges and sensitive areas to curb drug trafficking and consumption.

The police have issued a dedicated helpline number — 8828-112-112 — for citizens to share information about drug-related activities. Officials assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential and appealed to residents to actively support the anti-drug campaign.

